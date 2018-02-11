Alex Smith “jacked” about how things worked out

Posted by Josh Alper on February 11, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Getty Images

Neither the trade sending him to Washington nor the four-year extension he’s agreed to can become official for more than a month, but Alex Smith isn’t letting that get in the way of his planning.

Smith said on the Murph & Mac podcast last week that he and his wife have already been scouting out possible places to live once he’s officially a member of the Redskins.

“I’m jacked. I’m really excited,” Smith said, via the Washington Post. “Once I found out that things in Kansas City were going in a different direction, I was pumped at the opportunity, and when Washington came calling I was hopeful that that was a possible destination, and I’m just jacked that it worked out. They wanted me because the feeling was mutual, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Smith will be playing his 13th NFL season in 2018 and he’s heard from people who think he is on the back end of his playing career. Smith, who stands to make up to $94 million under the terms of his proposed extension, does not feel that way and said he “can’t see the horizon at this point.” A good first season with his new team will likely push thoughts of retirement over the horizon for others as well.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Alex Smith “jacked” about how things worked out

  4. I really like Alex Smith, and always thought he got a raw deal. I hope he does well in Washington.

    That said–and I seriously hope I’m wrong here–I don’t see this ending well. Smith has limited arm talent and if a play breaks down he can only turn a negative into a positive with his running. He’s not a “playmaker”, per se. His best years were when playing for Jim Harbaugh and Andy Reid, two coaches known for being able to maximize the ability of their quarterbacks.

    In Washington, with that fat contract and their total lack of offensive identity, Smith will be expected to become a franchise quarterback. The Savior. And when he starts playing like, you know, Alex Smith–smart, heady, but otherwise nothing special–the fans will get restless and want change. My prediction is the Redskins will draft a QB in 2019 like all Alex Smith teams eventually do.

    It pains me to type that.

  6. I think if there’s a defining trait to Smith’s career, it’s the misfortune to always end up on teams that never bother to build complete offenses.

  8. I always thought Smith was underrated but he doesn’t have Hunt, Hill and Kelce to work with in DC. Going to be a tough adjustment. I do think the Skins will be OK. They can pick up some FA’s to help him.

  9. kevpft says:
    February 11, 2018 at 11:45 am
    I think if there’s a defining trait to Smith’s career, it’s the misfortune to always end up on teams that never bother to build complete offenses.

    9 4 Rate This

    In Reid’s case, he actually had a complete offense but, in Reid fashion, decided that running the ball didn’t make sense when you have one of the 3 best RB’s in football.

  11. Alex Smith has been a great quarterback with a mediocre coach the past 5 years. Andy Reid underutilized his skills. He won’t have that problem with Jay Gruden.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!