Alex Smith “jacked” about how things worked out

Getty Images

Neither the trade sending him to Washington nor the four-year extension he’s agreed to can become official for more than a month, but Alex Smith isn’t letting that get in the way of his planning.

Smith said on the Murph & Mac podcast last week that he and his wife have already been scouting out possible places to live once he’s officially a member of the Redskins.

“I’m jacked. I’m really excited,” Smith said, via the Washington Post. “Once I found out that things in Kansas City were going in a different direction, I was pumped at the opportunity, and when Washington came calling I was hopeful that that was a possible destination, and I’m just jacked that it worked out. They wanted me because the feeling was mutual, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Smith will be playing his 13th NFL season in 2018 and he’s heard from people who think he is on the back end of his playing career. Smith, who stands to make up to $94 million under the terms of his proposed extension, does not feel that way and said he “can’t see the horizon at this point.” A good first season with his new team will likely push thoughts of retirement over the horizon for others as well.