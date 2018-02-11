Buccaneers fire defensive line coach Jay Hayes

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have made a change to Dirk Koetter’s coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers have fired defensive line coach Jay Hayes. Hayes spent the last two years with Tampa and was in the same job with the Bengals for 13 years before jumping to the Buccaneers.

The Bucs produced just 22 sacks as a team last season and gave up more yards than any team in the league. Among the issues up front was less production off the edge they were hoping to have alongside defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Some of the problem was injury — Noah Spence missed most of the year with a shoulder issue — but Robert Ayers was a disappointment while being healthy most of the year.

Moving on from Ayers and defensive tackle Chris Baker would give the Bucs more than $10 million in cap space should their approach to overhauling their defensive front involve more than a change in position coaches.