Colts announce Frank Reich as head coach

Getty Images

For the second time since Tuesday, the Colts have announced that they have hired a new head coach. This one presumably will show up for his introductory press conference.

Frank Reich, who was getting ready to coordinator the Philly offense exactly one week ago, has signed his contract to succeed Chuck Pagano — and undoubtedly won’t back out.

“We are extremely excited to announce Frank Reich as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts,” Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a press release. “Frank has all the ingredients of a successful head coach: intelligence, innovation, character, organizational and leadership skills, and a commanding presence. He also has a stellar reputation, and his myriad of life experiences and the people he has worked with make him the perfect fit for us and our fans. I feel extremely fortunate and could not be more excited for Colts Nation and the future of our franchise.”

Reich formally will meet the media on Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Frank Reich as our new head coach,” said G.M. Chris Ballard. “Frank is a leader of men who will demand excellence from our players on and off the field. I look forward to working with Frank to deliver a championship-caliber team to the city of Indianapolis.”

The Colts had intended to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but McDaniels decided to stay in New England after verbally agreeing to terms. The Colts immediately mobilized, interviewing Reich, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Reich, best known as a player for leading a miraculous comeback against the Oilers during Buffalo’s third straight Super Bowl run, now continues his coaching career where it began, 12 years ago as an intern hired by Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.