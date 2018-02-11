Darrell Bevell remains available if Colts want him as coordinator

Getty Images

The Colts are closing in on a head coach to go with the three assistants they already hired, including defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Indianapolis is expected to hire Frank Reich as its new head coach this week.

But the Colts still need an offensive coordinator.

The Colts have talked with Darrell Bevell for weeks about the team’s offensive coordinator job, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. While the Seahawks’ former offensive coordinator still could be a possibility for the Colts, the Giants also could have interest in Bevell as offensive coordinator after the Vikings denied them chance to hire Kevin Stefanski.

Bevell, 48, spent the past seven seasons in Seattle. The Seahawks fired him after last season.

He interviewed with several teams, including most recently the Vikings.