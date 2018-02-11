Jerry Glanville returns to coaching at 76

Getty Images

The Man in Black now has plenty of gray, but he’s still ready to teach some football.

Jerry Glanville, who routinely dressed like Johnny Cash and even more routinely left tickets at will call for Elvis Presley, will join the coaching staff of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to 3downnation.com.

Hired by head coach June Jones, Glanville will have a role on the defensive side of the ball.

Glanville coached both the Oilers and the Falcons in the ’80s and ’90s, generating a record of 63-73, including four playoff appearances and three postseason wins. After a coaching stint at both a defensive coordinator (Hawaii) and head coach (Portland State) at the college level, Glanville was due to become head coach of the UFL’s Hartford Colonials in 2011, but the league suspended operations before the season began.

During his time with the Falcons, Glanville traded a quarterback with a funny last name to a place where he’d become a legend.

“I had to get him out of Atlanta,” Glanville said in 2010 regarding the decision to give up on Brett Favre after only one year. “I could not sober him up. I sent him to a city where at 9:00 at night the only thing that’s open is Chili Joes. You can get it two ways, with or without onions. And that’s what made Brett Favre make a comeback was going to a town that closed down. If I would have traded him to New York, nobody to this day would have known who Brett Favre ever was.”

Glanville is now heading to a town that he probably wouldn’t have been able to find on a map, and possibly wondering about the redundancy of his new team’s name. (“I ain’t never seen a Tiger-Dog,” Glanville might say.)

Regardless, he’s back. And there’s still a chance that he’ll eventually be working with a modern-day Brett Favre who is still trying to get back to the NFL.