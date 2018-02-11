Jerry Glanville returns to coaching at 76

The Man in Black now has plenty of gray, but he’s still ready to teach some football.

Jerry Glanville, who routinely dressed like Johnny Cash and even more routinely left tickets at will call for Elvis Presley, will join the coaching staff of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to 3downnation.com.

Hired by head coach June Jones, Glanville will have a role on the defensive side of the ball.

Glanville coached both the Oilers and the Falcons in the ’80s and ’90s, generating a record of 63-73, including four playoff appearances and three postseason wins. After a coaching stint at both a defensive coordinator (Hawaii) and head coach (Portland State) at the college level, Glanville was due to become head coach of the UFL’s Hartford Colonials in 2011, but the league suspended operations before the season began.

During his time with the Falcons, Glanville traded a quarterback with a funny last name to a place where he’d become a legend.

“I had to get him out of Atlanta,” Glanville said in 2010 regarding the decision to give up on Brett Favre after only one year. “I could not sober him up. I sent him to a city where at 9:00 at night the only thing that’s open is Chili Joes.  You can get it two ways, with or without onions.  And that’s what made Brett Favre make a comeback was going to a town that closed down.  If I would have traded him to New York, nobody to this day would have known who Brett Favre ever was.”

Glanville is now heading to a town that he probably wouldn’t have been able to find on a map, and possibly wondering about the redundancy of his new team’s name. (“I ain’t never seen a Tiger-Dog,” Glanville might say.)

Regardless, he’s back. And there’s still a chance that he’ll eventually be working with a modern-day Brett Favre who is still trying to get back to the NFL.

  4. Although the talent level isn’t as good in the CFL, it sure is a fun league to watch.
    Jones did a good job turning the Tiger-Cats around last season. Will be interesting to see how this move plays out.

  7. I am sure Packer fans in Green Bay are thrilled to read Glanvilles description of their city.
    Being from Wisconsin, there a tons of places in Green Bay to get tanked up, even after Glanvilles 9pm description.
    Maybe if Jerry had shown more patience, guidance, and control Atlanta would have had a hall of fame QB.

  9. I always liked Glanville. He was a breath of fresh air because he never took things too seriously.
    My favorite Glanville moment of all time was when he was announcing games in 1986 and he commented on the Jets, who were 10 and 1 at the time and had won 9 straight. The injuries started mounting up and Glanville shocked everyone by saying, “the Jets won’t win another game”. He turned out to be 100% right as the Jets finished the season with 5 straight losses. They did beat the Chiefs in the wildcard game and were beating the Browns late in the game 20 to 10 in the next round of the playoffs, but a roughing the passer call on Mark Gastineau gave the Browns new life and they tied the game 20 to 20 and then won it in the 2nd overtime.
    He also owns the quote, “NFL — that stands for Not For Long if you keep making ****** calls like that!”
    I hope he does great in Canada. The NFL could use more guys like Glanville, if you ask me.

