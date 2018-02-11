John Lynch wants 49ers to be a destination in free agency

AP

The 49ers handed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a nice chunk of cash in the form of a new contract last week and they’d like to continue forking over money when free agency opens next month.

There’s a good amount of cap space left after signing Garoppolo and General Manager John Lynch said Friday that he thinks the quarterback’s presence should make it easier for him to spend it on free agents looking for a new home.

“It’s 75 degrees and sunny outside, we’ve got this guy, who wouldn’t want to be here?” Lynch said. “We want to become that. We want to become a destination where everyone wants to be. We’ve got a long way to go. We were 6-10, okay, so this is a big day for us, but we have a long way to go, and we’re fully aware of that.”

Five of those six wins came after Garoppolo moved into the starting lineup and that will surely be part of their sales pitch to free agent targets in March. The ability to sell both financial and on-field rewards would seem to set the 49ers up well to be the kind of destination that Lynch hopes they’ll be in 2018.