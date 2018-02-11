Lane Johnson: Eagles players have fun, Patriots players have fear

Getty Images

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson won a Super Bowl ring and had fun doing it — something he doesn’t think the guys on the other side of the field could say.

Johnson said on Pardon My Take that the culture on the Eagles is one of a bunch of guys having a great time playing together, while the culture on the Patriots is of players fearing the consequences if they don’t do as they’re told.

“I just think that The Patriot Way is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said, via NESN. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth. They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots. Hey, stop being a [expletive]head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

The Eagles certainly looked like they were having fun on Super Bowl Sunday, and throughout the week since then.