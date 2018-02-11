Matthew McConaughey buys full-page ad to congratulate Nick Foles

Getty Images

Austin, Texas, isn’t exactly Eagles country, but the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII title is being recognized there.

That’s because Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was born and raised in Austin, and another Austin native bought a full-page ad in today’s Austin American-Statesman to congratulate him.

“From one local to another, congratulations Nick Foles,” the ad reads. “Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey.”

Cowboys fans may not root for Foles, but given the way he persevered after his career appeared to be almost over, bouncing back all the way to the top of the NFL, makes him an easy guy to root for.