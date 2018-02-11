Reich targets Nick Sirianni to be Indy’s new offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Colts may have been talking to Darrell Bevell for weeks, but they may be hiring someone else to serve as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Colts and new coach Frank Reich promptly requested permission to interview Chargers receivers coach Nick Sirianni to join Reich as offensive coordinator, and that the Chargers have granted the request.

Breer characterizes Sirianni as the “top candidate” for the job, Bevell’s availability notwithstanding. Reich and Sirianni worked together during Reich’s tenure with the Chargers.

Matt Eberflus, hired when the Colts believed Josh McDaniels would become the next head coach, will serve as Reich’s defensive coordinator.