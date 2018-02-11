Reich’s return ends wild week for Colts

Getty Images

A week ago today, the Colts thought their next head coach was getting ready to run an offense in the Super Bowl. As it turns out, he was.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels opted to stay put, after agreeing to terms to take the job. Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich quickly emerged as a finalist for the job, and he now reportedly has it — only five days after McDaniels left the Colts at the altar.

The speed with which the Colts moved to interview Reich, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell meshes with the word that immediately emerged within an hour after McDaniels backed out: The Colts suspected this might happen, so they had three candidates ready to quickly interview.

For Reich, he’s returning to the place where his coaching career began in 2008, 10 years after his playing career ended. Hired by Tony Dungy as an offensive assistant, Reich became quarterbacks coach under Jim Caldwell in 2009. In 2011, Reich moved to receivers coach.

Blown out with the rest of the staff after the “Suck for Luck” debacle of 2011, Reich ended up in Arizona for a year, with Ken Whisenhunt. Reich followed Whisenhunt to the Chargers in 2013, becoming offensive coordinator when Whisenhunt landed with the Titans as head coach.

After two years in San Diego, Reich joined Doug Pederson in Philly, as offensive coordinator. Two years later, Reich finally has a team of his own, joining the quarterback who was drafted after the disastrous season that ended Reich’s prior tenure with the team.