Report: 49ers’ Reuben Foster arrested in domestic violence case

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has reportedly been arrested in a domestic violence case.

Foster was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail and is currently being held without bail, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old Foster is coming off a good rookie season and was expected to be one of the 49ers’ defensive building blocks. But he has a history of off-field issues, and this is the second time this offseason that he’s been arrested. He was previously arrested in Alabama for marijuana possession.

Last year Foster submitted a diluted urine sample at the Scouting Combine, which the NFL considers the same as a positive drug test, and he was sent home from the Combine because he had a run-in with a worker at an Indianapolis hospital while he was getting a medical evaluation.

The NFL will conduct its own investigation any time a player is accused of domestic violence. If Foster is found to have committed domestic violence, the typical punishment for a first offense is a six-game suspension.