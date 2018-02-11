Report: Colts will hire Frank Reich as their next head coach

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have their next head coach. For real this time. We think.

Frank Reich will be the Colts’ head coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. That follows a report earlier today that Reich had emerged as the favorite for the job.

The hiring hasn’t been announced officially. Of course, last week the Colts officially announced that they had hired Josh McDaniels, only to have McDaniels back out and decide to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles have now lost two of their most important assistant coaches in Reich and John DeFilippo, who left his job as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach to become the Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

Reich had a 14-year career as an NFL quarterback. He was mostly a backup but is best remembered for leading the Bills to the biggest comeback in NFL history in a 1993 playoff win over the Houston Oilers. Since retiring as a coach he has spent time on the staff of the Colts, Cardinals and Chargers in addition to working the last two years for the Eagles.