Report: Colts will hire Frank Reich as their next head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have their next head coach. For real this time. We think.

Frank Reich will be the Colts’ head coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. That follows a report earlier today that Reich had emerged as the favorite for the job.

The hiring hasn’t been announced officially. Of course, last week the Colts officially announced that they had hired Josh McDaniels, only to have McDaniels back out and decide to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles have now lost two of their most important assistant coaches in Reich and John DeFilippo, who left his job as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach to become the Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

Reich had a 14-year career as an NFL quarterback. He was mostly a backup but is best remembered for leading the Bills to the biggest comeback in NFL history in a 1993 playoff win over the Houston Oilers. Since retiring as a coach he has spent time on the staff of the Colts, Cardinals and Chargers in addition to working the last two years for the Eagles.

  1. Excellent hire. Where are the patriot dweebs laughing now? McDaniels running away is the best thing to happen, but according to you clowns, it was some sort of payback for getting caught cheating. Hahahahaha now who is laughing

  3. Nobody cares about this Fiasco except the Colts. Im sorry it was uncomfortable and this guy led them on, but returning to Brady, Belichick and Kraft is the correct move in ANY situation. Hes not going to reneg on that just to please the Colts fans.

    Well see you in Indy this season, and we’ll revisit that ‘rivalry’ claim.

  6. Andrew Luck has one of the best offensive minds in football – player or coach. Hopefully for Colts fans he’s wise enough to let Andrew Luck call his own plays.

    All you have to do is throw the formation out to Luck and he can take it from there.

  8. Great hire by the the Colts. Fans should normally be worried that they lost their 2 best assistants but the Eagles have depth even within their coaching staff. Mike Groh and I imagine Duce Staley(OC) will do great.

  9. I’m so old I can remember watching the 1992 season AFC Title Game (Jan, 1993), where Reich engineered a comeback from a 35 – 3 deficit to Houston (the Oilers, not the Texans) to overtime, where his Bills won 38 – 35. At the time, it was the largest comeback in ANY NFL game (?may still be, does anybody know?).

    Reich also threw the first TD pass in Carolina Panthers’ history.

    It may be a dubious distinction, but Reich is the best career backup QB in NFL history.

  14. I guess DeFilipo figured the Vikings job was better because he will get to call plays. Otherwise it’s a mystery why he wouldn’t have waited to see if the Eagles OC job would open up. Oh well, best of luck to both men.

  15. mzew233 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:27 pm
  16. I thought it might be a good job to give Andrew Luck the coaching job. Especially if his shoulder isn’t clearing up. Despite the injuries he still has a great football mind and he is under contract anyhow so why not make use of that?

  20. thermanmerman99 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:26 pm
  22. That’s too bad because he did such a great job with the Eagles. Now I hope the Eagles hire a great offensive coordinator and quarterback coach to replace the people they lost.

  23. Even before McDaniels spurned them at the last second, if asked who i’d rather have coaching my team between him and Reich, i’d say Reich. He at least understands leadership and resolve and how to lead by example. McDaniels is an arrogant snake who piggy backs a great team. Give me a guy who led an all time epic playoff comeback and helped make Nick Foles play like a world beater over the guy who has almost no respect from his peers and snakes on deals without even giving a heads up to the coaches who already quit their jobs to go with him because he told them to.

    McDaniels word means nothing, and honestly he’s proven nothing about himself in this league other than his arrogance. Tom Brady being a great quarterback isn’t his accomplishment to claim.

  24. dolphins4 – if anyone can afford to lose 2 quality coaches like that, it’s probably the Eagles. Pederson still plays a big role in both those categories and they are about as set at the QB position for both long and short term as any team could possibly be. Foles isn’t going anywhere, it’s no guarantee Carson is 100% by week 1 and both QBs combined cost less than 80% of other teams starters. They paid him far more than most backups AND paid Chase Daniel to go away in the process knowing that Foles was a premium insurance policy during Wentz’ cheaper rookie deal years. There’s no reason to think that without their franchise prototype MVP caliber QB still recovering from a major knee injury that they wouldn’t hang onto that policy.

  25. This is a great hire. I hope he works out well for Percocet abusing owner. He doesn’t deserve it, though.

    The payback for ‘deflategate’ is getting the people responsible for that nonsense fired. Mission Accomplished.

    Amazingly, those that levied the fake accusations are now out of jobs… Except the clowns in Park Avenue. Mr Kraft is on to Park Avenue.

  27. What team wouldn’t want to add an Eagles assistant? This organization has become THE GOLD STANDARD of the NFL. Fortunately, Pederson has great in-house options to fill these spots, including Mike Groh and Duce Staley, and he’ll get bombarded with coaches from other teams wanting these positions.

    “We All We Got. We All We Need!”

