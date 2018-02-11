Report: Frank Reich the favorite for Colts job

Posted by Josh Alper on February 11, 2018, 12:51 PM EST
The Colts may wind up with an offensive coordinator from the Super Bowl as their next head coach, but it’s not the one they expected to be hiring.

Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has emerged as the favorite to be named the next head coach in Indianapolis. Reich is one of three candidates that have interviewed with the Colts since Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to become the team’s head coach last week.

The Colts announced McDaniels was taking the job before he signed a contract and he pulled his name from consideration a short time later. Indy will presumably be a bit more patient this time around.

If Reich does leave, the Eagles will be replacing a pair of key members of their offensive coaching staff. Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo left to become the Vikings offensive coordinator last week. Head coach Doug Pederson calls the offensive plays in Philadelphia.

Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier also interviewed with the Colts.

30 responses to “Report: Frank Reich the favorite for Colts job

  2. I hope he don’t leave the Eagles. If I were the Colts I’d hire Dan Campbell because he did a great job in Miami when he got a chance.

  5. Campbell was good for Miami, went 5-7 as an interim coach. Thought they shouldve promoted him. Frazier is a good DC, does he deserve another HC gig? Bills were good this year. Reich called plays one time and was fired. I would say Campbell.

  7. Colts lucked out here. McDaniels was not committed and would have washed out it 2-3 years. Frank deserves a shoot before Josh deserves a second one.

  8. i like this hire, seems like a good fit. i could see him being the head coach there for a long, long time, perhaps a millenium. then again this makes me (surprisngly) question mr irsays managerial tactics, as you know who else tried to start a 1000 year reich?

  11. Poor Frank Reich. With the current state of that franchise, he’s set up for failure. Of course, he’s been mentioned so many times as a candidate for HC positions without getting one (not sure why, he’s a really good coach?), that maybe he’s desperate? with the colts organization, he has to be?!

  13. Steelerdeathstar why don’t you worry about your disaster of a team with a bonehead certified moron as a head coach before you comment on other teams. And if you already forgot, your Steelers needed a last second field goal after trailing all game to beat the Colts so your team sure as heck isn’t on some high level. Get a clue

  15. Good For him well deserved. It will be a slight change for the Eagles, but I can see Doug promoting Dude Staley too Offensive coordinator possibly. He has been doing very good things with his R.B group.

  17. This is where the Eagles see what they’re made of. Winning one is difficult. Sustaining a championship contender in the age of free agency and losing members of your suddenly-hot coaching staff is how you separate yourself as a truly great franchise.

  If I were the Colts I'd hire Dan Campbell because he did a great job in Miami when he got a chance.
    _________

    I get the sarcasm, I hope, because you can’t be serious.

    This is just a joke, right?

  19. Good for him. The guy has a similar background as Pederson…All you need is a uneducated Lombardi rant and the Colts will be well on their way to a playoff run. INDY INDY

  20. Under the circumstances I understand him being the hire but it’s very underwhelming. Not sure he has what it takes to be a HC. He was a coach in Indy before and he’s not exactly full of personality(good or bad) and his only chance at play calling was a complete and utter failure in San Diego.

  21. Reich would be a much better hire for the Colts than McDaniels anyway. He’s more trust worthy and he won’t cheat. Plus he would be able to do a lot of the same things in the offense since Wentz and Luck are very similar QBs. Big, strong arm mobile QBs.

  22. ikeclanton says:
    February 11, 2018 at 1:32 pm
    He should steer clear of this train wreck. McDaniels instincts will prove right on this.

    McDaniels better hope those “instincts” got him a lifelong job in New England because he’ll never work anywhere else again.

  23. Good luck Frank. You will always have a place in Eagles lore.

    Duce will get promoted to OC. Mike Groh will move to QB Coach. Looks like we’ll need a new WR and RB coach. Very confident that Howie and Doug were already prepared for this.

    Such is the life of a successful franchise!

  26. thrifty says:
    February 11, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Reich’s word > McDaniels’ word

    65 10 Rate This

    ——————————-

    colts as morons<<<<<<<superior franchises who are not

    seek help, millennial

  27. mrbiggstuff says:
    February 11, 2018 at 2:03 pm
    Good luck Frank. You will always have a place in Eagles lore.

    Duce will get promoted to OC. Mike Groh will move to QB Coach. Looks like we’ll need a new WR and RB coach. Very confident that Howie and Doug were already prepared for this.

    Such is the life of a successful franchise!

    id cut the crap about successful franchise. you just won one title in like 50 something years. cut the crap.

  28. tylawspick6 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 2:19 pm
    thrifty says:
    February 11, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Reich’s word > McDaniels’ word

    65 10 Rate This

    ——————————-

    colts as morons<<<<<<<superior franchises who are not

    seek help, millennial
    —————
    Seek help? I'm a doctor. Try and catch up to my Ph.D.

  29. I know Pederson calls the offensive plays but i was hoping for a little more continuity in the coaching staff. What’s funny is that Josh McDaniels picked the Colts coaching staff, Reich will have to work with McDaniels friends.

    Hopefully things work out for him but it looks like he’s headed into an awkward situation, especially with it looking like Luck needs another surgery.

