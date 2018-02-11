Report: Frank Reich the favorite for Colts job

Getty Images

The Colts may wind up with an offensive coordinator from the Super Bowl as their next head coach, but it’s not the one they expected to be hiring.

Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has emerged as the favorite to be named the next head coach in Indianapolis. Reich is one of three candidates that have interviewed with the Colts since Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to become the team’s head coach last week.

The Colts announced McDaniels was taking the job before he signed a contract and he pulled his name from consideration a short time later. Indy will presumably be a bit more patient this time around.

If Reich does leave, the Eagles will be replacing a pair of key members of their offensive coaching staff. Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo left to become the Vikings offensive coordinator last week. Head coach Doug Pederson calls the offensive plays in Philadelphia.

Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier also interviewed with the Colts.