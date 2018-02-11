Texans make some changes to personnel department

Getty Images

The Texans hired Brian Gaine as their new General Manager last month and Gaine is making some changes to the personnel department with the start of the new league year a little more than a month away.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team will be moving on without assistant director of pro personnel Larry Wright, senior director of player engagement Sean Washington, director of sports science Erik Korem and pro scout Tolu Lasaki. The team has not made a formal announcement of any changes, but none of the four appear on the list of employees on the team’s website.

Wright and Washington were both longtime employees of the team. Korem spent two years with the team while Lasaki was hired in 2015.

The Texans made a change at General Manager after Rick Smith took a leave of absence from the team to be with his wife while she battles breast cancer.