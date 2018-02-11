Torrey Smith on walk-through: “I always think someone’s watching”

February 11, 2018
Maybe we should start calling Eagles receiver Torrey SmithRockwell.” (Unless Watkins in Accounting is already known as Rockwell.)

“I always think someone’s watching,” Smith told PFT Live on Friday in response to long snapper Rick Lovato‘s claim that the Eagles ran a fake walk-through practice at U.S. Bank Stadium last Saturday due to concerns that the Patriots could be spying on them.

Smith, who has now won a pair of Super Bowls in his seven-year career, downplayed the idea that, as Lovato suggested, the entire walk-through was phony.

“I mean, we ran plays,” Smith said. “They were our plays. Some of them may have not have necessarily been in the game plan or in the same order. We ran plays that we run. It wasn’t like a circus, by any means.”

Still, it appears that it wasn’t a walk-through of what would be happening at full speed the next day.

During a Friday appearance on ESPN, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins made it clear that his team wouldn’t be the only one concerned about something fishy happening in the stadium where the Super Bowl was due to be played.

“I think there are still a lot of coaches out there that don’t trust the Patriots, so sometimes they’ll overthink it and do some fake plays in case anybody’s watching,” Jenkins said.

Although the Eagles were indeed prepared to play and to win (because, obviously, they did both), the notion that any team would sacrifice the opportunity to rehearse the actual plays they plan to run in the place they will be playing confirms the extent to which the Patriots have established residence in the heads of the rest of the NFL, making it even more significant when someone finds a way to beat them.

10 responses to “Torrey Smith on walk-through: “I always think someone’s watching”

  1. .. the notion that any team would sacrifice the opportunity to rehearse the actual plays they plan to run in the place they will be playing confirms the extent to which the Patriots have established residence in the heads of the rest of the NFL, making it even more significant when someone finds a way to beat them.

    More accurately it reflects the trust level other teams have for the Patriots to follow the rules and guidelines of the league. The Patriots proved they will do whatever they want to in order to win and the punishments administered haven’t been a deterrent yet.

    Its not a Jedi mind trick, its called observation.

  2. This is a good strategy to keep opponents guessing.
    My Packers run so many fake plays that sometimes our own players can’t tell the difference.
    It keeps everyone but Aaron guessing, too. That’s one reason we lose so badly without him.

  4. I don’t believe the Patriots were in the Eagle’s heads. They took appropriate action because the Patriot cheat. They have been caught doing it several times, lost draft picks, paid fines… Ask players from the greatest show on turf if they cheated during their Super Bowl.

  6. Always watching? We live in the world of Belicheat.
    How do you think the Pats win?
    If they cant cheat, they can’t win.

  7. the notion that any team would sacrifice the opportunity to rehearse the actual plays they plan to run in the place they will be playing confirms the extent to which the Patriots have established residence in the heads of the rest of the NFL,

    And yet they beat NE by 8, with a back-up qb.

  9. Well I guess the Eagles must have been watching the NE walkthroughs as well as Minnesota’s. Based on what we’ve heard over the years, how else does one explain Philly’s ability to score that often and easily? It’s almost like they were in NE’s defensive huddle. Clearly they knew every play NE would run in the first half. Once NE changed up it’s game plan the Eagles D fell apart for most of the 2nd half.

