A.J. McCarron free agency ruling expected this week

Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron is set to find out his status for the offseason this week.

McCarron is challenging the Bengals’ decision to place him on the non-football injury list during his rookie season. McCarron hurt his shoulder and a year on the NFI list would mean that he’s a restricted free agent this offseason rather than an unrestricted one.

The NFI list is only for injuries suffered away from the team and McCarron has filed a grievance that is expected to be ruled on by an arbitrator on Wednesday.

If McCarron does hit the open market, he will likely draw a fair amount of interest from the teams addressing the quarterback position this offseason. If the arbitrator rules in favor of the Bengals, McCarron could hit the trade block after he was nearly dealt to the Browns before the trading deadline last year.