Alabama secures patent for sideline medical tent

Getty Images

Nick Saban is making an impact in the NFL without even being there.

Alabama’s sideline medical tent, which was adopted in 2017 by the NFL, has received a patent. The SidelinER was used not only by the NFL but by many college football programs this past season.

Developed by engineering students at Alabama, the value comes from its ability to be quickly assembled and taken down, and from its portable nature.

“It’s taken off because physicians and athletic trainers recognize the definite need for a product like this on their sideline,” University of Alabama director of sports medicine Jeff Allen said in a release. “It’s very easy to operate and easy to use, so people see it can be beneficial.”

The patent gives Alabama the exclusive ability to market the device. Allen hopes that the device will continue to grow for both college and high-school sports. It also could be used bu first responders and the military.