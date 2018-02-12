Belichick opened the vault for McDaniels 10 years ago

February 12, 2018
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to remain with the team in part because head coach Bill Belichick plans to open the vault for his pupil.

“Bill Belichick said to him, ‘I want you to be by my side. I am going to open my world to you,’” said Mike Reiss of ESPN.com last week. “‘Show you how I view roster building, how I look at financials and the salary cap.’ To McDaniels, who is 41 years old, the chance to be with Belichick, arguably the greatest coach of all-time, 65 years old, to have that opportunity was viewed as to be extremely valuable to him.”

It sounded great, but here’s the thing. As a reader with an excellent memory has pointed out to PFT, Belichick opened the vault in 2008, before McDaniels took his first head-coaching job.

In a Sports Illustrated article written by Jim Trotter (now of ESPN), the then-33-year-old McDaniels explained the things Belichick did to prepare McDaniels to run a team of his own.

“When the coaches returned from a two-week break [after Super Bowl XLII], Belichick called McDaniels into his office and handed him a five-page, typed report on what it takes to be an effective coach and have a winning organization,” Trotter wrote.

“‘I had been talking to Bill for a few years about being a head coach, and after I didn’t do any interviews during the bye week in the ’07 playoffs he said, “I will help you in any way I can to get you ready for all the other things that go into the job,”‘” McDaniels told Trotter. “Just being around him every day was going to help me from a football standpoint because I could see what he did and how he did it. But he was saying he would help me with some of the things that you won’t really get a chance to witness or understand or become knowledgeable about until you’re in that position.”

McDaniels was blown away by the gesture from a decade ago.

“I remember when we first came back after our break, that very first day, that very first morning, he brought me into his office and he gave me five pages, typed, of all the topics and things that he felt like I needed to be educated about to become an effective head coach,” McDaniels said at the time. “I’m thinking to myself, here he’s got 10 or 12 days where he can do whatever in the hell he wants to do — we’ve just come off a season where we were 16-0 and lost in the Super Bowl — and the very first day back he gives me this? That was kind of like my bible.”

The two men spent time during the 2008 season discussing the various aspects of the five-page document, with McDaniels eventually crafting 60-to-65 questions that he would pose to teams that were supposed to be interviewing him. So how did he come up with those questions?

“When you say where did the questions come from, it was Bill’s background,” McDaniels said. “He had been a head coach in Cleveland and New England, he was a coordinator in a number of different places, and he understands the salary cap, free agency, the draft, contracts, all that stuff. He gave me as much of that information as I could possibly ask for — and then he gave me a whole bunch of information that I never would have asked for. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.”

So either he traded the chance to coach the Colts in order experience that again, or this notion of “opening the vault” had nothing to do with McDaniels’ case of cold feet.

21 responses to “Belichick opened the vault for McDaniels 10 years ago

  1. I still cannot believe this team let Jimmy G get out of their grasp. He was their future. Even the Packers had to cut the cord with Brett Favre / Aaron Rodgers. So now NE gets a couple of tail end years with Brady rather than 15 years with jimmy G. Pats REALLY botched that no matter how much you love Brady. You always have to look to the future of the franchise. Unless – Kraft is done when Brady is done??

  3. This whole thing is very overrated. How NE transitions is their business. It doesn’t needed to be analyzed like this everyday.

    Seek help, media.

    Seek help, jealous, annoying haters, also with a form of mental illness called Patsnoia.

    The biggest news is keeping Flores as DC and also making it seem like Caserio is a lock to succeed BB as GM which is the true coup.

    Now go find the next JimmyG project, and let’s rock and roll.

  4. I may not be that smart, but I’m pretty sure Bill Belichick has more than just “5 pages” worth of football head coaching knowledge to pass down to McDaniels.

  7. This is all window dressing. Open the vault. Puhlease.
    When you have a job – any job – you learn from your boss. If he’s good you take notes. If he’s bad you take notes.
    You take what you learn and put your own spin on things and when you get the chance you either sink or swim.

    That’s called life.

    McDaniels is just a spineless weasel who can’t be taken at his word and Karma will come back at him.

  8. There is only 1 BB and 1 TB they don’t come on a 5 page typed memo or a 65 sheet of questions….. Be yourself and see if your good enough if you have the nuts….

  10. What wisdom did Belichick impart?

    Rule #1: Find a HOF QB who will work for less-than market value so it doesn’t put your salary cap in a stranglehold.

    Rule #2: See Rule #1.

  12. The Kraft family playing smart. They made Belichick trade Jimmy G. Then when Belichick starts getting mad like Parcells did, they get the coordinator/heir apparent to renig on his job offer for a wink/nod offer to be the next head coach IF he can find and develop a new Jimmy G. Do not be surprised when the Pats spend a high pick on QB in this draft. Also I think we may see Belichick gone before Brady at this point. The Krafts might have their QB / Head Coach succession plan in place.

  14. Given that the Two Bills show came out, and Belichick told the story about Parcels doing that for BB with the Giants, when saw the story about this last week it sounded to me as this McDaniels thing was just pulled from that.

    Why weren’t those teams banging down the door for Caserio/McDaniels/Jimmy?

  19. Bill better find the vault that has the notebook to build a defense and how not to make insanely stupid coaching mistakes during a Superbowl.

    Bill hasn’t put together a “great” defense since 2005/2006. the path to the last 4 Superbowls has been entirely on Brady throwing the team on his back and dragging them almost in spite of some of Bill’s recent coaching calls.

  21. The job of Patriot head coach may seem better than the Colts now but when McDaniels gets it, there will be no Belichick (obviously), likely no Brady as the QB and likely no Bob Kraft as the owner. The three consistent people who made the Patriots winners will be gone and all that will be left is a fanbase with incredibly high expectations and new head coach having second thoughts yet again.

