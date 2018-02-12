Bill Polian on Frank Reich: “He’s everything you want”

Getty Images

Bill Polian picked Frank Reich three times already. So it’s natural that the Hall of Fame General Manager thinks one of his old teams nailed it by hiring Reich as their head coach.

Via Mike Chappell of Fox 59, Polian gave the Colts rave reviews for the hire, which seems natural.

Polian drafted Reich in Buffalo, and he led one of the most dramatic playoff comebacks in league history. When Polian moved to Carolina, he took Reich to the expansion team as his first starting quarterback. And he recommended to Tony Dungy to bring Reich in as a coaching intern in 2006.

“He’s everything you want, and more,’’ Polian said. “He’s football. He’s family. He’s as fine a young man as I’ve ever come across. He’s an inspirational leader. He’s a quarterback expert; Andrew Luck is going to love working with him. He’s an outstanding offensive coordinator.

“The Colts got the best of the bargain, that’s for sure.’’

Polian said he reached out to both owner Jim Irsay and G.M. Chris Ballard when the wheels fell off the Josh McDaniels deal, recommending Reich. He also talked to Reich about the job, and urged patience.

“As Chris has said and I will repeat and as I told Frank, this is a rebuild situation,’’ Polian said. “It’s not going to change overnight because the personnel situation, particularly on defense – really throughout – is well below the level they had in Philadelphia and even in San Diego.

“This is a rebuild. But with Chris at the helm and Frank at the helm, you couldn’t have two better people to get it done. They will get it done.’’

Polian has seen Reich up close for many years, so his endorsement isn’t a surprise. And his background with building from the ground up and for engineering dramatic comebacks makes him a good fit for the job in front of him.