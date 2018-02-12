Cardinals hire Troy Rothenbuhler as offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Cardinals have hired Troy Rothenbuhler as their new offensive quality control coach, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Rothenbuhler has never coached in the NFL.

He spent the past seven seasons at the University of Findlay, serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Rothenbuhler started his career as a student assistant at Ohio State, assisting with the wide receivers from 1992-94. The Buckeyes promoted him to a graduate assistant for the 1995-96 seasons, and he assisted with the quarterbacks and tight ends.

Rothenbuhler also has coached at Arkansas State, Heidelberg College, Ohio Northern and Bowling Green.