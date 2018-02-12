Colts announce press conference to introduce Frank Reich

Getty Images

Six days ago, the Colts public relations staff sent out the same press conference they emailed Monday. Except the headline on the old release read: Introductory press conference for Josh McDaniels for Wednesday, February 7.

The team won’t have to cancel this time.

With Frank Reich signed, sealed and delivered, the team’s new coach will show up for his introductory press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Colts owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will join Reich at Lucas Oil Stadium.