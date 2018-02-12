Colts establish a scholarship in Edwin Jackson’s honor

Getty Images

Edwin Jackson‘s funeral is being held in Atlanta on Monday with past and present members of the Colts organization on hand as their former linebacker is laid to rest.

The Colts also announced the creation of a scholarship in Jackson’s honor on Monday morning. Colts owner Jim Irsay gave a $25,000 gift to establish the Edwin Jackson Memorial Scholarship, which will be given to one student annually.

“Edwin was such a wonderful young man and was beloved by his family and friends across the country, especially by his Colts family here in Indianapolis,” Irsay said. “We are all better people for having known him, and we already miss him so much.

This scholarship will honor Edwin’s memory and his determination, work ethic and character. My family and the entire Colts organization are proud to have been associated with Edwin, and we are honored to help continue his legacy in the future.”

The Colts will meet with Jackson’s family to determine the guidelines of the scholarship and other details.

Jackson and Uber driver Jeffery Monroe were killed by a drunk driver on February 4.