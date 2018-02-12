David Amerson visiting the Texans today

Getty Images

David Amerson is taking advantage of his head start on the market.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Raiders cornerback is visiting the Texans today, and has three more visits lined up this week.

While it’s still early in the offseason for #mysteryteam to be making an appearance, it makes sense that Amerson has a healthy market, at least now that he’s healthy.

He missed 10 games last year with foot problems, and has time to prove himself well to his suitors. He visited the Bears last week, after being released by the Raiders the day after the Super Bowl.