DeAndre Hopkins wants to see Jimmy Graham in a Texans uniform

Getty Images

Jimmy Graham is about to become a free agent, and DeAndre Hopkins has an idea for where he should go.

Hopkins posted a picture on Twitter of Graham Photoshopped into a Texans uniform, and tagged Graham in the tweet.

Graham hasn’t replied to that tweet, but the move could make sense: Graham will surely be seeking one more big-money contract in his career, and the Texans have a lot more cap space available than the Seahawks.

The 31-year-old Graham is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-low 9.1 yards per catch, but he re-emerged as a red zone threat and scored 10 touchdowns. Hopkins would love to see Graham catching touchdown passes from Deshaun Watson next season, and Texans fans would love to see that, too.