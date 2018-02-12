Donnel Pumphrey readying for 2018 after not playing as a rookie

Getty Images

Donnel Pumphrey didn’t take any time off after the Super Bowl. He had enough time “off” during the season.

“I can’t wait for OTAs,” Pumphrey said, via Paul Domowitch of philly.com. “I’m not even taking an offseason. I’m going to stay grinding. I’m excited to get back into things.”

Pumphrey injured his hamstring before the first preseason game and was diagnosed with a concussion later in the preseason. He opened the season on the 53-player roster but was inactive for the season opener before going on injured reserve with a torn hamstring.

Pumphrey, a fourth-round pick who set the FBS record for career rushing yards with 6,405, never saw the field in his rookie season.

“It was bittersweet,” Pumphrey said. “Bitter because I wasn’t able to really play, and this is the longest I’ve ever gone without really playing football. But it also was sweet because we won the Super Bowl, and I was able to put in the work all during the season just lifting weights and everything else and showing them upstairs that I’m committed.”

The Eagles maintain high expectations for Pumphrey, and he remains in their long-term plans with LeGarrette Blount not expected back and Jay Ajayi entering the final season on his rookie contract.