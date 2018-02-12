Doug Pederson: Frank Reich deserving of the opportunity

Getty Images

What a difference a week makes.

At this time last week, the Eagles were waking up as Super Bowl champions and the Patriots were expected to lose their offensive coordinator to a head coaching job in Indianapolis. This Monday finds Josh McDaniels still in New England and the Eagles saying goodbye to a second key offensive assistant.

Their offensive coordinator Frank Reich is now the head coach of the Colts and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson offered his congratulations on the move.

“Frank is a tremendous coach and very deserving of this opportunity,” Pederson said, via the Eagles Twitter account. “He was a valuable member of our staff and we have all benefited from working with him over the last two years. As good as he is as a leader and teacher, he’s an even better person. We could not be more excited for him as he takes this next step in his career and we wish him and his family all the best.”

Reich’s departure comes after quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo’s contract expired, allowing him to move on to become offensive coordinator in Minnesota. Word last week was that wide receivers coach Mike Groh will take over for DeFilippo. Running backs coach Duce Staley has been mentioned as an offensive coordinator possibility for the Giants, but Reich’s departure could open the door for a promotion that keeps him from switching sides in the NFC East.