Eagles expected to promote assistant QB coach Press Taylor

The Eagles have lost a pair of offensive assistants since they won the Super Bowl and the plan for replacing one of them appears to involve assistant quarterbacks coach Press Taylor.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to promote Taylor to quarterbacks coach with John DeFilippo now serving as the offensive coordinator of the Vikings. The Eagles are also in need of a new offensive coordinator with Frank Reich signing a contract to become head coach of the Colts on Sunday.

After DeFilippo left last week, there was a report that wide receivers coach Mike Groh would become quarterbacks coach while Taylor would move to working with the receivers. That was before Reich’s departure, however, and the Eagles may have devised a new plan for the offensive staff as a result.

Taylor has been with the Eagles since 2013 and served as the assistant quarterbacks coach the last two years. He was credited with getting “Philly Special” into the Eagles playbook so it could be used for a big moment in Super Bowl LII.