Eric Wood in “wait and see” mode for future

Bills center Eric Wood wasn’t able to express himself fully at what was supposed to be a retirement press conference, which turned peculiar because he and the Bills hadn’t negotiated the terms of his departure.

And in his first comments since then, he didn’t shed much more light on what’s next.

Via the Buffalo News, Wood was at his alma mater Louisville’s basketball game against Georgia Tech, and was interviewed by the arena’s in-game host during a break in the action.

“I feel good,” Wood said while holding his daughter. “At this time, I’m still part of the Bills. I’m under contract and will do anything I can to help them out.

“I’m excited to be back here and do anything I can to get Louisville back on top as well.”

It has been reported that the neck issue which forced the retirement will keep him from playing again, but until he works out the details with the Bills he’s not going to say that out loud.

“I’m on the wait and see,” he replied when asked about his future. “I’ve got my hands full at home right now and I’m enjoying that and enjoying being back home.”

The Bills are trying to maximize their future salary cap space, and the negotiations on the financial end are what’s holding up an announcement about his future, rather than any thoughts of him playing again.