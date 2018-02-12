Former Cowboys fullback reported missing

Getty Images

Former Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman is missing for the second time in 10 months. He was last seen in Old East Dallas last Friday, the Dallas Morning News reports. He was seen about 4 p.m. near Interstate 30 in a silver 2016 Ford Escape with Florida license plate GVF-P44.

Coleman, 48, has a “diminished mental capacity.”

His family reported him missing in May, but he later showed up safely at his mother’s house. His family said he has health issues, including dementia, as a result of his NFL career, KDFW-TV reported.

Coleman, a Dallas native who played at Notre Dame and Baylor, made his NFL debut during the snowy Thanksgiving Day game at Texas Stadium in 1993 against Miami. He even had a carry in the Cowboys’ Super Bowl victory that season. He played 11 games in 1994 before the Cowboys waived him before the 1995 season.

He has battled drug and alcohol addition, per the Morning News.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s location is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.