Former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie arrested for DUI

Getty Images

The celebrations in Philadelphia last week were mostly peaceful, but not necessarily without incident.

According to Rob Torone of Philly.com, former Eagles fullback and local radio personality Jon Ritchie was arrested for DUI and simple assault last Friday morning, hours after fans packed the streets for a victory parade.

The 43-year-old Ritchie also faces charges of recklessly endangering another person. He was released without bail, and has a court date on March 14.

Ritchie co-hosts a midday show on WIP radio and former Eagles offensive lineman Tra Thomas filled in for him Friday.

A former third-round pick of the Raiders, Ritchie spent five years with the Raiders, and also ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2016.