Jaguars getting a uniform makeover, too

The Jaguars are serious about rebranding themselves, now that they’re actually good at football.

In addition to today’s announcement that they’re removing the tarps from EverBank Field (and raising ticket prices almost 11 percent), they also said they’re getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2018 season, which will be unveiled later this spring.

That’s welcome news, as their current get-ups (home and road) are a mess of colors, and the two-tone helmet never really took off the way some marketing genius must have thought they would.

Perhaps the Tom Coughlin influence and the winning that came with old-school football will lead them to a more traditional style.

And if nothing else, it’s good news for Vince McMahon and the XFL, since he can pick up the hand-me-downs at the yard sale and have one of his teams outfitted for 2020.