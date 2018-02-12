Jaguars will raise ticket prices, remove tarps in 2018

Getty Images

After years of covering thousands of empty seats with tarps, the Jaguars are popular enough in Jacksonville again to sell tickets for the whole stadium — and to charge more for those tickets.

The Jaguars, who pulled out the tarps for their home playoff game last month, will also remove the tarps for the regular season in 2018. The team announced that today, along with the news that the average ticket price will increase by around 11 percent.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has long said he hopes the team will be able to remove the tarps and fill EverBank Field. For many years the Jaguars have limited attendance to about 64,000, but when they pulled out the tarps for their playoff game against the Bills the Jaguars drew more than 69,000.

Despite their newfound ability to fill their stadium, the Jaguars are still committed to playing one “home” game per year in London. In 2018 they will play the Eagles at Wembley Stadium.