Johnny Football on Baker Mayfield: “He’s not me, and I’m not him”

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has said he’s not Johnny Manziel. Manziel agrees.

“Me and Baker, I feel like have a really cool friendship, and I feel like he’s handling [the comparisons] the exact right way,” Manziel said on Pardon My Take, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s like, ‘Listen,’ and I’ll say the same thing: We’re completely different people. We have a similar background. We’re both from Texas. We both played Texas high school football, but he’s not me, and I’m not him. The way my wires are in my head and the way that I’m built and my makeup is completely different than Baker.”

Mayfield has sought to answer questions about his image after his arrest a year ago, his flag-planting at Ohio State and his crotch-grabbing against Kansas. He insists there are no off-the-field concerns, defending himself at the Senior Bowl, saying, “Everybody wants to portray the bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff, but I love the game of football.”

Manziel said Mayfield can learn from his mistakes.

“Baker is fiery as hell,” Manziel said. “He gets a little amped up on the sidelines. Once you’re on the football field and you do some things that are a little outlandish, like guys do that all the time. Was it maybe a little bit too much? Sure. But at the end of the day, the guy made a mistake, he paid his dues and I think he’ll be better off because of it, and he’ll learn from that.

“But I have all the faith in the world in him. I think he’s going to be a really good player, and if anything, people can compare him to me, but he can learn from what I did wrong. He can try and take something that I did and make it a positive for him.”