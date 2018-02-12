Johnny Manziel opening up about past problems

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel wants to get back into football, somewhere.

And he knows that will include rehabbing his image, among other things.

The failed Browns first-rounder taped an interview for ABC’s Good Morning America, and talked about his struggles.

“I was self-medicating with alcohol, that’s what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression to a point where I felt like I had some sense of happiness,” Manziel said, via KTRK. “At the end of the day, when I would wake up the next day after a night like that going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage or that liquid like sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone.

“You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself and in that depression and back in that hole, that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life, what did that get me? Where did that get me except out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced?”

The full interview is airing this morning.

Manziel had an offer in the CFL, but hasn’t agreed to a contract, and his agent said if they didn’t reach one they’d explore other opportunities.