Larry Fitzgerald and partner win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is still deciding whether to play football again, but showed some promise at the thing a lot of rich guys do when they retire.

Via Chris Cole of the Arizona Republic, Fitzgerald teamed with Kevin Streelman to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

They combined to shoot a 41-under par 246 for the four-day event at Spyglass Hill, and led wire-to-wire, closing with a 60 in Sunday’s final round.

Fitzgerald wasn’t just a famous guy hanging around the pro-am, as he hit a few highlight-reel shots including a long putt on the 14th hole yesterday.

Fitzgerald has been a regular on the amateur golf circuit, but he might not want to give up the day job, since his $11 million salary for the year is guaranteed if he decides to play.