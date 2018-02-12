Luke Kuechly had shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly‘s offseason plans will involve recovering from shoulder surgery.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that Kuechly had an operation on his right shoulder after the end of the regular season. Kuechly appeared on the injury report near the end of the regular season with a shoulder injury and pulled out of the Pro Bowl in Orlando last month.

The report does not include a timeline for Kuechly to be back to football activities, but the Panthers have no reason to do anything but take it slowly with one of their defensive leaders.

Kuechly is the second player in that category to have shoulder surgery this offseason. Defensive end Julius Peppers, who is not signed for 2018, went in for surgery last week.