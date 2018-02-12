Marquis Flowers: Five Super Bowls is more fun than one

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
Marquis Flowers admits he’s got a “lil time to waste” now that it’s the offseason, so he spent the day firing back at Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

In a series of tweets, the Patriots linebacker questioned Johnson’s contention that the Patriots are a “fear-based organization” while the Eagles had fun. Flowers pointed out more than once that the Patriots have five Super Bowls to the Eagles’ one.

“Yea he’s clearly a lot of hot air! 5 Super Bowl wins is 5x more fun than 1,” Flowers tweeted.

Flowers added, “Hell would you rather cheer for 1 SuperBowl parade or 5?”

Flowers also defended Bill Belichick and the defensive game plan.

“Don’t blame coaches! Blame me, they put me in a spot to succeed and I didn’t execute my assignments well enough to win,” Flowers wrote.

39 responses to “Marquis Flowers: Five Super Bowls is more fun than one

  1. “Five Super Bowls is more fun than one”

    That’s what everyone that doesn’t have their head stuck up their butt’s been thinking. There it has been said!

  4. There you have it, from the guy who was actually there.

    Lane Johnson seems to be suffering from the verbal diarrhea that often afflicts first-time winners.

  7. Lane Johnson: Never played a down for Pats, says organization no fun.

    Bruschi and Flowers: Played lots of downs for Pats, says organization is fun.

    Case closed.

  9. Okay congrats, you won 5. Who won the LAST one and who did they beat in doing so?

    You don’t get to lose and then say “oh well, we still have more”. That is some imature loser talk. Own the fact you just got beat.

  11. The Eagles are Super Bowl champs for the next year. Marquis Flowers has been on 0 Super bowl winners so he shouldn’t be saying anything. Tom Brady yes but he has enough class that he wouldn’t.

  13. Flowers needs to sign up for that CTE settlement. How would he know how much fun winning a Super Bowl is? He hasn’t one a single one. First he played for the loser Bengals, and now the cheating Patriots. Lol. This guy has balls opening his mouth. Wait until he gets cut next week for opening his mouth & Lane Johnson is proven right. Suck it, cheaters.

  14. Marquis Flowers…who the hell is Marquis Flowers. A 6th round draft pick by the Bungles…they did not even care to keep him trading him to the Pats August 29, 2017. Marquis Flowers…you have 0 rings..I mean zero. Lane has one more than you. Keep your mouth closed. The only important Flowers in the NFL is Trey Flowers. Never even heard of Marquis Flowers until the SB and it wasn’t for him playing good. Lane Johnson is the best RT in the NFL..Marquis Flowers is a marginal player at best…scrub!

  15. Eagles are going to find out pretty quickly what it means to be the reigning champs, it’s not so easy when you’re the team to beat. Not trying to discredit them, they earned it, but we’re going to find out what they are really made of before the year is over. Personally, I’ve always thought talk is cheap. One Super Bowl is a heck of an accomplishment, but five? Gimme a break dude, you don’t think they’re having fun winning all the time? Losing sucks, and I think the Pats understand that better than anyone.

  16. It’s cute how Pats fans will rally around this.

    Doesn’t change y’all lost the Super Bowl to a backup QB.

  17. .
    The Patriots have averaged over 12 regular season victories per year since 2001. They’ve been to eight Super Bowls in that time. Feel free to trash them and call them losers if you’d like.
    .

  21. I second that. Five Super Bowl wins for the San Francisco 49ers are definitely better than the Seattle Sea Dork’s 1 win*. The asterisk denotes a win* aided by officials not calling defensive holding for an entire season. By contrast, the Butler intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone without holding anyone.

  23. Have FUN being 5 million over the cap with key free agents to sign and 1 Tylenol away from being suspended….mcnabb had so much fun he threw up and got thrown out of his new job.

  24. Lane would be better served saying less sometimes. That being said, if you believe Lane Johnson just made this up and didn’t hear it from someone who knows, well, I think you are probably kidding yourself.

  26. The reality for non Pats fans is he acknowledged that he did not perform well enough to win.
    No patriots crapped on the eagles parade.All coach accepted the loss gracefully and congratulated Philly. Over and out. Everyone is 0-0 now.

  27. Oh thank goodness. We were so worried about you, Marquis. We thought something terribly went wrong when you didn’t show up to the Super Bowl last week. Glad you’ve been found. Btw, how many rings does Flowers own? ZERO! Wow, what a burn, Pats fans!

  29. I have no dog in this hunt and generally loathe both teams – but that Philthydelphia football team has absolutely no class – a sniveling bunch of whining snowflakes who think that winning one Super Bowl means jack. I’m sorry, but you classless bunch of weasels just don’t deserve respect – especially the way you have handled yourselves since you won.

    While I generally hate the Cheaters, they win because they win – and then they go on with themselves. Cheat as they may, at least when they whine, they shut up and disappear.

    Now if only the Philthy team would just dry up and blow away and grow a set.

    ________

    Doesn’t matter if he’s a backup QB or not. They played well enough to win. Bottom line
    It’s also cute how Johnson thinks he has 5 rings….oh wait..

  37. @infinitig says:

    The Eagles are Super Bowl champs for the next year. Marquis Flowers has been on 0 Super bowl winners so he shouldn’t be saying anything. Tom Brady yes but he has enough class that he wouldn’t.
    ===================================================================================
    Tom Brady has so much class he didn’t seek out Nick Foles as Matt Ryan and other QBs did with him. Patriots prove that class is not prerequisite to winning.

