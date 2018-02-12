Marquis Flowers: Five Super Bowls is more fun than one

Getty Images

Marquis Flowers admits he’s got a “lil time to waste” now that it’s the offseason, so he spent the day firing back at Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

In a series of tweets, the Patriots linebacker questioned Johnson’s contention that the Patriots are a “fear-based organization” while the Eagles had fun. Flowers pointed out more than once that the Patriots have five Super Bowls to the Eagles’ one.

“Yea he’s clearly a lot of hot air! 5 Super Bowl wins is 5x more fun than 1,” Flowers tweeted.

Flowers added, “Hell would you rather cheer for 1 SuperBowl parade or 5?”

Flowers also defended Bill Belichick and the defensive game plan.

“Don’t blame coaches! Blame me, they put me in a spot to succeed and I didn’t execute my assignments well enough to win,” Flowers wrote.