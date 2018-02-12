Mike Pereira: Eagles were in illegal formation on Philly Special

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
Getty Images

On second thought, maybe the Philly Special shouldn’t have counted.

After Nick Foles caught a touchdown on fourth down in Super Bowl LII, PFT asked the NFL for clarification about whether the Eagles were lined up in an illegal formation. A league source said the NFL views it as a “judgment call.”

But FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira, the league’s former head of officiating, said the officiating crew, including down judge Jerry Bergman, got it wrong.

“I know the league came out and said that it’s a judgment call, which it is,” Pereira said, via Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame Network. “The down judge, who was the one that [the play] was on his side of the field, they felt that it was his judgment, and [receiver Alshon Jeffrey] was close enough. Well, he wasn’t. They lined up wrong.

“Not only that, it’s a trick play. And if you’re going to run a trick-type play, then you have to be lined up properly. You could either have six men on the line, or you could have an ineligible number lined up at the end of the line, which was the case. I know what the league has said, but they would have been a lot more comfortable if they would have called an illegal formation.

“We always use a yard [within the line of scrimmage], maybe a yard-and-a-half. But that’s two [yards], and even a little bit beyond two. It’s kind of one of those that has no effect on the play. I get it. But they didn’t line up properly. And it really should’ve been called.”

A penalty would have backed up the Eagles to the New England 6, with Doug Pederson facing a tougher fourth-down decision from there. But as Eagles fans are sure to say, it’s history now.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Mike Pereira: Eagles were in illegal formation on Philly Special

  3. This is the dumbest take. Watch the video–Alshon checked his spot with the side judge, who gave him the ok.

  6. I keep hearing that Jeffery checked with the official to make sure he’s on the line of scrimmage, which if true should mean the play was fine. Still, how hard is it to look at where the ball is and make sure you’re lined up with it? Isn’t this part of a receiver’s job? Going for it near the goal line on fourth down in the Super Bowl and you can’t get within two yards of where you’re supposed to stand?

  8. I’m a Pats fan and I say…whatever…move on. Sometimes you get the calls and sometimes you don’t. The league would be better off if they would just get rid of replay and go back to judgment calls and human error. The refs probably blew this call and a few others throughout the game. That said, the Pats benefited from some suspect calls throughout the season. Don’t rely on the refs…if you want to win a game, a championship, go and take it. The nice thing is that you don’t hear any complaining from the Pats. They are already on to another season and another run at a championship. The past is for losers.

  9. cobrala2 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm
    Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda.

    What about the other 100+ plays?

    =====

    that’s what i say all the time here in Philly… the refs are always their excuse in close games or losses.

    there were plenty of other chances to win that game for the Pats.. one missed call doesnt change the outcome

  10. Eagles were better team that day, let them enjoy it. Hogan getting crushed on final play was more blatant but its all history now. Was a fun season, gonna be a long rest of the winter.

  12. Don’t care. If it was against any other team, I might, but the Pats are one of the most beneficial when it comes to calls/non-calls. Actually, I wouldn’t care either way because I’m an Eagles fan, but just saying….. The Pats always seem to get the calls/non-calls so for once they didn’t. Ebbs and flows. If it went the other way with that and the other “questionable” TD calls, it would have been everyone complaining about the Pats getting calls again. I am pretty sure the majority of non Eagles fans are even happier this way. This just gives ammo to the Eagles haters, especially the division rivals, to say they were gifted a win.

  13. When a receiver asks a ref if he’s lined up ‘ok’ and the ref says yes, then it’s a legal formation. Jeffery asked the ref, the ref said ‘yes’ or otherwise answered in the affirmative, so it was a legal formation.

  14. I think it was intentional and really smart by the Eagles. Jeffrey needed to get a clean release to clear out the DB, who if he was able to jam Jeffrey, would have been in the vicinity to get to Foles and maybe would have shut down the passing lane.

    I think they therefore lined up Jeffery an extra yard back and had him check with the side judge. Since the side judge was ok, they stayed in that formation. If he said no, Jeffery would have moved up. Same thing may have still happened.

    Jeffery was really quick to say he checked, so I am guessing that’s what it was.

  15. Whatever. The NFL has a lot of work to do on officiating. All in all this was one of the worst years ever for the officials. Way too many Monday conversations about calls that did or didn’t happen in games.

  16. usg1 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 4:58 pm
    Don’t care. If it was against any other team, I might, but the Pats are one of the most beneficial when it comes to calls/non-calls. Actually, I wouldn’t care either way because I’m an Eagles fan, but just saying….. The Pats always seem to get the calls/non-calls so for once they didn’t. Ebbs and flows. If it went the other way with that and the other “questionable” TD calls, it would have been everyone complaining about the Pats getting calls again. I am pretty sure the majority of non Eagles fans are even happier this way. This just gives ammo to the Eagles haters, especially the division rivals, to say they were gifted a win.

    ———-

    I thought the game was called fairly. As a Patriots fan, I don’t think you can complain. One close call on the TD with the bobble at the back of the endzone, but because it was called a TD on the field I thought it was a fair call.

    The other one you had to call a TD. 3 steps and the guy is a runner. Has to be. Until I saw the third step I thought it would be overturned for sure, but it was there clearly on the replay.

    The refs didn’t over officiate the game and didn’t let any calls win or lose the game. Great game from that perspective.

    There was definitely contact and a push of Gronk’s head in the endzone for the hailmary, but that wouldn’t be called in a million years with everyone going for the ball. You just cant do that unless it were a complete mugging because it could change the outcome of the game.

  18. Well considering how many fans on here say that the Patriots get all the calls here was a cast iron “Help the Patriots out” opportunity for the officials who did not even need to be biased but to simply follow the rule book. Add to that two touchdown calls that were marginal in the eyes of some and there is another two more “opportunities” they missed to help out you know that team the league love so much!

    As a Patriots fan it was a very disappointing loss, but I do not hold a grudge against either the officials or the Eagles. In truth they played a better game than New England and deserved their victory.

    I would like to think coming to these pages to banter and learn from other teams fans would get better now for us Patriot fans but sadly that is not going to be the case. I guess we will have to wait for the two B’s to retire and suffer some losing seasons before we can again just discuss football without being smacked down by so many others!

    Congrats Philly and your fans, the football fan inside me is happy for you even if the Patriots fan within me is not!

  19. Sometimes you get the “bounces,” sometimes you don’t. The Pats have had some bounces go their way in the Brady Super Bowls, and some that haven’t. It’s part of the game. But I hope people give up on the ridiculous narrative that the refs are in the Pats’ pocket.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!