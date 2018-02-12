Report: Patriots keeping assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski

Getty Images

Patriots assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski will remain in his role with the team in 2018, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Schuplinski helped develop Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett and will play “an important role in helping develop another young quarterback,” via Reiss.

A reports a week ago had Schuplinski joining Josh McDaniels in Indianapolis. The Patriots offensive coordinator, of course, backed out of his deal with the Colts.

Schuplinski has spent the past five seasons in New England. He was a coaching assistant for three seasons before earning a promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach before the 2016 season.