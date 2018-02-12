Pereira thinks Goodell told Riveron to change his standard on replay reviews

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
The NFL appeared to change its standard for overturning calls in instant replay in 2017-2018, with head of officiating Al Riveron seeming to stray away from the “indisputable” standard in the regular season only to return to it in the postseason. One of Riveron’s predecessors believes the commissioner was behind that.

Former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira said on the Talk of Fame podcast that from his conversations with people around the league, he thinks there were teams complaining to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about Riveron being too quick to overturn plays on instant replay, and Riveron adjusted accordingly.

“I talk to enough coaches and enough members of the competition committee that they weren’t happy, and so I think the word trickled to Goodell and Goodell probably sat down with Alberto, who he has a great amount of respect for, and just said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to realize you need to make an adjustment. You’re being too technical,'” Pereira said.

The Eagles may have benefited from that change in approach: Corey Clement‘s touchdown catch was a very close call on which he may not have had full possession of the ball with both feet down, but Riveron decided to stay with the call on the field. During the regular season, that might not have been a touchdown.

  1. ” Corey Clement‘s touchdown catch was a very close call on which he may not have had full possession of the ball with both feet down”

    I didn’t think it was close, and have no idea how that was allowed to stand. He was clearly out the back of the end zone before he completed the catch.

  2. The Clement catch looked very similar to the Brandin Cooks TD catch against Houston this season. The correct call was made if comparing those two catches.

  3. And whats wrong with that?? Overturning calls on the field with replay has gotten outta control. Replay is for overturning calls that are clearly wrong… period. Any other use of replay is unnecessary

  5. I don’t know if that call was right or wrong, very close in any case but this is why the NFL is in shambles. People complain, Goodell reacts, the game changes. At least Polian waited for the off season to get his changes incorporated. Goodell will ruin the sport if he continues much longer to preside over it.

  10. lyfordjr says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    ” Corey Clement‘s touchdown catch was a very close call on which he may not have had full possession of the ball with both feet down”

    I didn’t think it was close, and have no idea how that was allowed to stand. He was clearly out the back of the end zone before he completed the catch.
    I’m biased, but Seratore was heard on the field saying he agreed with it. The ball moved but he still had control with two feet down before the last foot going out. Either way it was close and there wasn’t enough to overturn.

  11. If it’s called a TD ON THE FIELD you need to be 100% sure it wasn’t to overturn it. Thats what this “official” Al Riverton got wrong all year.
    He needs to go clean the toilets at NFL films or something. BYE !!

  12. Point being that NFL officiating is forever changing. The Clements TD call had been called earlier in the year as incomplete on numerous occasions for many players. If the ball moved, even slightly prior to and even after going out of bounds, it was considered incomplete. The other interesting officiating trend is to “let them play”, when calling players for penalties in the off season. If an offensive lineman is called for holding in week one, why is he not called for the same infraction in the playoffs?

    How do you make sure that a playoff game with unseasoned QBs is high scoring? You don’t call holding on the O line. How many such penalties were called in the super Bowl and the playoff games compared to the regular season? That is the subtle way that Goodell makes sure that the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl go the way he wants them to.

  13. Whatever he told them was correct. Both of those were catches and touchdowns. I didnt have a dog in the superbowl so i could care less either way. But there was no way that you could have called either of those non catches or non touchdowns.

  14. Well, let’s hope that this is a return (?) to sanity in NFL officiating. No call on the field should be reversed, or a penalty called for that matter, unless the call was blatantly wrong, or the penalty was obvious enough for anyone to see. Let the players play, and the fans be free of checking for a yellow flag every time their team makes a big play.

  15. The issue was and is consistency. You cannot call it one way all year, and then change it before the Super Bowl. Say what you want about earlier calls, but we had an established set of parameters for the 2017 season. The fact that they failed to apply that same set for the playoffs is a joke. People in Philadelphia have been hating on Collinsworth, but he was correct, according to how they called it all season.

  16. “And whats wrong with that?? ”

    The only criticism I would have is they did it one way all season and then changed it for the playoffs. It should have stayed consistent from the regular season through the Super Bowl and if they want to change it, change it in the offseason.

    That said the Eagles won fair and square by playing their hearts out.

  18. then riveron owes me $20. i bet that with a friend on the outcome of clement replay review. using the standard set all year, that should not have been a catch

  22. People on here crying about the TD by Clement…he caught the ball, then secured the ball, it never bobbled. The ball can move…Clement moved the ball purposefully. He never lost control of the ball. Stop the whining. People thought the Pats were going to win, they didn’t, get over it and move on.
    SB LII Champion PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. FLY EAGLES FLY

  23. omeimontis says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I think the Zach Ertz TD call was wrong too. Should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
    Apparently you do not know the rules or understand the game. Ertz cleanly caught the pass, ran 3 steps effectively making him a runner at that point. As soon as the runner crosses the goal line it’s a TD, the ground can’t cause a fumble in that case…it’s a touch down. But just to help you out a little more..the ball popped up in the air after he slammed it onto the ground, he then cleanly caught the ball again.

  24. The problem was magnified on top-tier afternoon (Buck-Aikman, Nantz-Romo), night, and playoff games where more cameras were present. Riveron was breaking plays down to frame-by-frame to see that minuscule flaw that he could use to overturn a call. As is noted in comments above, replay is for the blatant mistake, not for super-slo-mo analysis of whether there is one green blade of FieldTurf between the player’s foot and the white blades of FieldTurf that would indicate he was out of bounds.

    In addition to coaches and the comp committee getting in Goodell’s ear, I wouldn’t be surprised if he heard from the NFLRA as well… officials could have complained the frequent overturning of calls based on minutia was undermining their morale.

  25. rxv5854 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    The Bills got robbed against the Patriots on one of those calls this year. We should have lost 37-20 instead of 37-16!

    Umm, that was not a catch. You need possession with 2 feet down.

  27. rxv5854 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    The Bills got robbed against the Patriots on one of those calls this year. We should have lost 37-20 instead of 37-16!
    Actually that call in the Bills game was correct. He did not have his foot down when he got possession. The Clement catch was much closer and harder to discern so no biggie that it stood (Pats fan here too). Inf act, I’m oddly glad it stood because that was one hell of a play by both Clement and Foles and the difference in the game imo.

  29. Call for consistency throughout the year, both broadcasters said that earlier in the year that would not have been a touchdown.

    I am glad that they called Ertz catch and run a touchdown. That was clearly a case where the receiver caught the ball and ran in (despite both broadcasters saying that it would likely be overturned).

  30. Not a fan of philly or Ne, but anyone that watched football this season saw that play ruled no TD consistently until the SB. My team had a similar TD taken away against the Panthers that could of changed the outcome of the game and even home field advantage. This adds fuel to conspiracy theorist out there.

  32. steelerdeathstar says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    Well, let’s hope that this is a return (?) to sanity in NFL officiating. No call on the field should be reversed, or a penalty called for that matter, unless the call was blatantly wrong, or the penalty was obvious enough for anyone to see. Let the players play, and the fans be free of checking for a yellow flag every time their team makes a big play.

    Ageed, I couldn’t celebrate 3 of the Eagles td’s in the SB because so many calls get reversed you 100% feel the td most likely will be reversed. It’s nice to be able to celebrate when the official’s arms go up.

  34. dirtyback says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:08 pm
    The Clement catch looked very similar to the Brandin Cooks TD catch against Houston this season. The correct call was made if comparing those two catches.

    Umm, it not remotely close. Cooks had 2 feet down and showed possession.

    It was a direct copycat of the Kelvin Benjamin incompletion ruling which was correct.

    Only morons or casual, arrogant fans don’t know the catch rule at this point.

  35. I didn’t care who won the SB…but I did appreciate that the refs seemed to “swallow the whistles” during the whole game.

    It made for a more enjoyable game to watch.

