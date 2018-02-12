Peyton Manning praised Frank Reich, nine years ago

Getty Images

Frank Reich has returned to Indianapolis, the place where his coaching career began in 2006. Three years later, quarterback Peyton Manning offered high praise for Reich, who was in his first year as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

“Frank has got a lot of football knowledge,” Manning said in 2009, via Colts.com. “I really think at this point in my career, being a veteran I like having somebody that has played longer than me, who has actually played the game and knows what is going on.

“He is a tireless worker. He is a grinder. He is a guy that is going to be over there late at night. He and I text each other all the time, ‘Hey check out the Buffalo game, play number 40. That is a look we might see.’ I like that. I like a guy that is constantly got football on his mind and thinking about helping me. I am grateful for that kind of effort. I lean on Frank. I ask him a lot of questions and he is very comforting to me.”

That’s the kind of relationship Reich will need to have with quarterback Andrew Luck, and Reich apparently will. And the Colts, with Reich having nine more years of experience since Manning said what he said, may be in great position for the coming season, and beyond.