Ravens safeties reach out to Jarvis Landry on Twitter

It will be another month before teams can sign free agents from other teams and that leaves plenty of time for players around the league to make pitches to prospective teammates about working together in the future.

It appears Ravens safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson were doing that over the weekend, although it was a fairly low-key approach. Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted “DIFFERENT” on Saturday and both of the safeties replied.

Weddle wrote “Ravens!” and Jefferson followed up with a picture of a Raven — the bird, not another player — in reply to the impending free agent. Time will tell how effective such an approach might be, but something similar set the table for Jefferson’s arrival in Baltimore last year.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said at his end of the year press conference that offense will be the team’s focus this offseason. Adding a receiver like Landry would fit with that approach, although the Ravens may need to create some cap room if that’s the kind of splash they want to make.