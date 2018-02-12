Ravens safeties reach out to Jarvis Landry on Twitter

February 12, 2018
It will be another month before teams can sign free agents from other teams and that leaves plenty of time for players around the league to make pitches to prospective teammates about working together in the future.

It appears Ravens safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson were doing that over the weekend, although it was a fairly low-key approach. Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted “DIFFERENT” on Saturday and both of the safeties replied.

Weddle wrote “Ravens!” and Jefferson followed up with a picture of a Raven — the bird, not another player — in reply to the impending free agent. Time will tell how effective such an approach might be, but something similar set the table for Jefferson’s arrival in Baltimore last year.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said at his end of the year press conference that offense will be the team’s focus this offseason. Adding a receiver like Landry would fit with that approach, although the Ravens may need to create some cap room if that’s the kind of splash they want to make.

10 responses to “Ravens safeties reach out to Jarvis Landry on Twitter

  2. Hes actually the perfect wr for the ravens. They dont need a guy who gets 2-3 catches a game for 60 yards. They need a guy who is gonna be reliable. A guy who runs great routes and will get open. A guy who is gonna give 7 catches a game. Its nice to have a mike wallace or Desean who can give u 80 yards in a hurry. But the Ravens need someone who will consistently be there when they need a catch to move the chains.

    Look what Alshon did for the Eagles. They finally got a guy like that n it completely changed the offense into the best in the league.

    Ravens should be all in on Landry.

  3. Perfect fit for Jarvis unfortunately. As a Dolphins fan I’d rather him go to the Pats where we can still beat him once a year instead of Bmore where they’ll train him to be an even bigger diva. I’ll miss you, Juice.

  4. Jarvis is expecting (and demanding) top 5 NFL wide receiver money. Every team would like to get him, including the Ravens, but which ones will pony up the $13 – 14M per season for 4 years with $35M fully guaranteed? Would Weddle and Jefferson be prepared to reduce their pay to help get Jarvis Landry? If they volunteer for that you have a story. Jarvis is all about the money and will go to the highest bidder.

  5. I don’t understand why the goal would be Landry. He’s a great Receiver but is he truly a #1 like he’s set to get paid as a #1. I’d like to see the ravens go after a more physically imposing option such as Robinson.

  6. Who would want to go to the Ravens in their present state
    Much less a WR, They don’t have a QB and don’t tell me Flacco
    is a NFL QB. The Raven should move on.

  8. I really hope the Ravens give Jarvis Landry $15 million or more thinking that he’s elite. He is not Odell Beckham or Antonio Brown! Jarvis catching 2 or 3 yard passes without creating separation, getting time of possession or first downs for his team is not elite. If Jarvis was elite the Miami Dolphin’s offense would have been ranked higher in the NFL. Landry’s statistics are misleading and this Miami fan is hoping the team’s current brain trust is more aware than they have been in previous years under naive leadership.

  9. One of my favourite Dolphin players but he’s not worth $14m. Mind you, if they’d resigned him a year ago I’m sure they could have done it for $10m/season but they were too busy overpaying Alonso and McDonald (who hadn’t even played a game for them). Easy to see why Landry won’t entertain a hometown discount.

