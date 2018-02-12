Report: Bengals’ offseason focus on getting extensions for Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap

Getty Images

The Bengals’ offseason focus is getting defensive tackle Geno Atkins and defensive end Carlos Dunlap signed to extensions, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Both are entering the final year of their deals, with Atkins set to make $9.25 million in base salary and count $9.5 million against the salary cap and Dunlap scheduled to make $7 million and make $7.3 million against the cap.

The Bengals want to use up cap space in 2018, with the team expected to have around $35 million, via overthecap.com. They also want to avoid using the franchise tag in 2019.

Dunlap, who turns 29 later this month, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and ’16. He has 64.5 sacks in his eight seasons in Cincinnati.

Atkins, who turns 30 next month, has made six Pro Bowls in his eight seasons, including the past four years. He twice has earned first-team All-Pro.