Cardinals extend G.M. Steve Keim

When a General Manger gets to hire a coach, it generally means his future is tied to the new guy.

And with Detroit having already extended Bob Quinn to match his tenure up with Matt Patricia, the Cardinals appear to be following suit.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the Cardinals have agreed to a contract extension through 2022 with G.M. Steve Keim.

With new coach Steve Wilks getting a four-year deal with an option for a fifth, it puts Keim on the same page as the guy who will control the on-field future of the team.

Keim was promoted to G.M. in Arizona in 2013 after 14 years with the Cardinals.

UPDATE 1:57 p.m. ET: The Cardinals announced the move moments after the initial report.