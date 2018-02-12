Report: Colts are hiring Nick Sirianni as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Nick Sirianni was pegged as the top candidate for the Colts’ offensive coordinator job as soon as the Chargers granted Indianapolis permission to talk to him. It didn’t take long for the Colts to hire Sirianni.

The Chargers wide receivers coach will join Frank Reich in Indianapolis, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sirianni began his NFL career as the Chiefs’ quality control coach in 2009. He also worked as assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during his four seasons in Kansas city.

He joined the Chargers in 2013 as their offensive quality control coach before becoming quarterbacks coach in 2014. He moved to receivers in 2016. Sirianni worked with Reich in San Diego from 2013-15.