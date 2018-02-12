Report: Cowboys showed interest in Kenny Vaccaro last year

Getty Images

Early in the 2017 season, there was a report that teams had reached out to the Saints about trading for safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Nothing came of it, however, and Vaccaro remained in the New Orleans lineup until he landed on injured reserve because of a core muscle injury in December. No teams were mentioned in conjunction with the report, but one of them may have been in Vaccaro’s home state.

Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that the Cowboys showed interest in Vaccaro, who played at the University of Texas after growing up in Brownwood. Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News notes that the Cowboys were also linked as a potential trade partner when rumors about Vaccaro being on the move popped up around the 2017 draft.

If the Cowboys remain interested, they will likely have a chance to get Vaccaro without trading for him. He’s set for free agency in March and secondary help figures to be on the Cowboys’ shopping list once the new league year gets underway.