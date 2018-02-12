Report: Vontae Davis cleared after core muscle surgery

Getty Images

Cornerback Vontae Davis saw his time with the Colts end abruptly last November when the team released him amid a disagreement about how much Davis was being bothered by a core muscle injury.

The Colts said he was healthy and wasn’t playing well, but Davis wound up having surgery after getting dropped from the roster in Indianapolis. There was initially some hope that he could return to action before the end of the season, but that did not come to pass.

Davis’ return to active status could come soon, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Davis has been medically cleared to resume football activities. Since Davis was released, he is eligible to sign with a team before the new league year starts on March 14 and Schefter reports teams are expected to be interested.

Davis played five games last season, which was his sixth with the Colts.