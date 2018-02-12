Reuben Foster allegedly dragged girlfriend during argument

Getty Images

Details are beginning to emerge regarding the incident that resulted in 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster being arrested for domestic violence.

According to Robert Salonga and Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, Foster allegedly dragged his girlfriend during an argument at a Los Gatos, California home on Sunday morning. The alleged victim told police dispatchers during call to 911 that Foster owns multiple semiautomatic rifles.

Foster faced potential counts of domestic violence, making criminal threats, and possessing an assault weapon. Prosecutors must decide whether to charge Foster within 30 day. Each charge could be a misdemeanor or a felony.

Regardless of whether charges are filed, Foster faces scrutiny from the league office. Last year, the NFL suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games for domestic violence even though he was never arrested or charged.