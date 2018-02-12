Reuben Foster meets with 49ers’ officials

Getty Images

Reuben Foster met with 49ers officials at the team facility Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The linebacker likely got an earful from the 49ers, who surely asked Foster what he was thinking (or more accurately why he wasn’t thinking).

The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno police arrested Foster on Sunday on charges related to domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. It’s his second legal entanglement this offseason.

He was arrested for marijuana possession last month in Alabama.

The 49ers issued a statement Sunday night saying the team was in the process of “gathering all relevant facts.” Foster faces NFL discipline for both arrests.