Saquon Barkley gets a Nike deal

Getty Images

He may not become the first overall pick in the draft, but he’s the first member of the incoming draft class to ink an endorsement deal.

According to the Allentown Morning Call (via SportsBusiness Daily), former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has signed a shoe and apparel deal with Nike.

Agent Kim Miale told the Morning Call that more deals for Barkley could be announced soon.

“He’s receptive to it,” Miale said. “That being said, he’s sill mindful that he doesn’t want to sell products that aren’t authentic to him. So we certainly sat down and went over his preferences from a branding perspective to make sure that whatever he does remains authentic to Saquon.”

Many expect Barkley to be a top-five pick in the draft, going as high as No. 3 to the Colts or, if a team really wants him and hopes to cut the line, at No. 2.